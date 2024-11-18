Grain Valley student arrested after loaded handgun found in vehicle on school property

By Nick Sloan

GRAIN VALLEY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Grain Valley High School student was arrested Thursday morning after a school resource officer and a witness discovered a loaded handgun in his vehicle parked on school property.

The vehicle, belonging to student Anthony D. Bergeron, was found in the east parking lot of Grain Valley High School with its doors open around 9 a.m., authorities said.

Officers reported detecting the smell of marijuana and conducted a search under school policy.

During the search, they uncovered a Glock 9mm handgun, a bag of marijuana, smaller baggies, a scale with residue, and additional ammunition.

Court documents state that Bergeron admitted to owning the items, telling authorities the firearm was a gift from his older half-brother. He also acknowledged considering selling the marijuana but denied any intent to bring the weapon into the school.

During an interview with police, Bergeron said he was unaware it was illegal to have a firearm on school property.

The search and arrest were conducted in accordance with safety protocols, authorities said.

