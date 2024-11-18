West Des Moines son and dad develop app to help struggling families



By Alyssa Gomez

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — When Lisa Schwarte was diagnosed with breast cancer, the community showed up for her in countless ways.

“Meals, cards, folks coming to visit. We would also receive folks that would take care of our gardens, mow the lawn, wash windows, run errands,” said Jeff Schwarte, Lisa’s husband.

No task was too small or too big. Jeff said the neighbors and parishioners showed up for her because they knew if the tables were turned, she’d do the same.

“Lisa always said many hands make light work,” Jeff said. “Her mindset was, ‘How do I help service people on any given day?'”

Lisa lost her battle in February 2023.

Jeff and his family weren’t going to let Lisa’s light diminish despite her being gone. Instead, he and his son Alex got to work developing an app in her honor.

“It’s easy to feel like the victim that, you know, this beautiful woman was taken early from us, but we’re trying to make something good,” Jeff said.

The app is called Lisa’s Tree, a community-based interface that helps connect those in need with those willing to share their time and talents. Jeff hopes different churches, parishes and communities across the country utilize the app to help those going through their most difficult moments.

Lisa’s Tree is now available through the app store for both Apple and Android.

