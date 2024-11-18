Woman with cerebral palsy becomes first to model in a wheelchair at a new Nashville fashion show

By Nikki Hauser

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Being in a wheelchair doesn’t mean it has to hold you back.

Kim Brock, from South Carolina, visited Nashville this weekend to follow her dreams and inspire you to do the same.

Brock has cerebral palsy and navigates life in a wheelchair. She uses an iPad device, or certain hand signals, to communicate.

Despite all of this, Kim is diving into the fashion industry.

She’s fresh off her very first show in New York Fashion Week in September and recently won this year’s Miss Wheelchair Southeastern USA.

Sunday, she’ll make history as the first woman to model in a wheelchair at Luxe Style Fashion Week in Nashville.

“They say go big or go home and I chose to go big!” said Brock.

“I felt an overwhelming mix of emotions: honored, excited, and deeply grateful,” she went on. “It’s a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come in inclusivity, and I’m thrilled to be part of that progress.”

“I’m just so proud. I’m so proud. It’s exciting to get to see the journey,” added her new friend Candice Christian, who she met at New York Fashion Week and who’s spearheading the Luxe Style Fashion Show.

With Brock’s support system, including her two young daughters who fuel her, Kim wants to inspire others to embrace their uniqueness.

“I want everyone, especially those who feel overlooked or underestimated, to know that their dreams are valid and achievable,” concluded Brock.

She plans to keep on inspiring through speaking engagements at school and of course, more modeling.

