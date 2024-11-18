Worker injured during ‘supermove’ in medically-induced coma with third-degree burns

By Jon Schoenheider

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Massachusetts family is banding together as one of their own faces a long road to recovery after being shocked by a power line.

Mike Papagno, 33, was part of a “supermove” operation to transport an 18-foot-tall and 136-foot-long cold storage box from Portsmouth to southern New Hampshire on Tuesday night. According to the initial state police report, Papagno was moving wires for the load in Greenland when he accidentally came into contact with a power line, suffering an electric shock.

The Papagnos have lived in Mansfield, Massachusetts, for 35 years, with Mike Papagno moving to New Hampshire two years ago. His father, Michael Papagno, said he received a phone call from his daughter-in-law Wednesday morning, telling him Mike Papagno was getting airlifted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

“It’s the most terrible news a father or parent can receive. Talking about my son and whether he would live or die,” he said. “It’s the most visceral reaction you can ever imagine.”

Michael Papagno said his son is now in a medically induced coma in the burn intensive care unit at the hospital, with third-degree burns across more than half of his body. The coma will last for about three weeks, after which Mike Papagno will need to receive treatment for another three months. Medical professionals are working to administer the most care possible during the first three weeks, including skin grafts from other parts of Mike Papagno’s body, before he becomes conscious again.

While Mike Papagno is treated, a rotation of family members comes and goes at the hospital as they wait for updates on the Merrimack resident. When they are not on standby, they take time to help his wife Andrea, whom he married last year, and his now 8-month-old daughter.

“He has such a way with his baby,” Micheal Papagno said of his son. “They FaceTime with several of us throughout the week, and it’s always dinner time and bath time. Michael just goes on and on and on, and she reacts so well to him. It’s nice to see.”

Micheal Papagno said friends of his son from across the country and fellow union members have flown out to visit him in person since his arrival at the ICU.

“We’re very fortunate that Michael’s circle of friends is vast. He’s touched a lot of people in 33 years,” Michael Papagno said.

Micheal Papagno said it’s hard to predict the future, as his son’s situation is fluid. As for what will happen in the long term, he said physical therapy will be needed. How long the treatment will take and if he will need any other care beyond it, though, is a mystery for now.

“We know there’s going to be some setbacks as well as some positive steps, and we’re just working to be prepared for that,” he said.

Matthew Papagno, Mike’s brother, said him and his family are facing an incredibly difficult time while his brother undergoes life-saving treatment.

“To know Michael is to love Michael. My brother is the most fun, the loudest in the room, and the life of the party everywhere he goes. He is an amazing Dad, Uncle, Son, Brother and friend. We know he has a long road to recovery, but we are holding on hope that his youth, his strength and demeanor will help him through. We are deeply grateful to the medical team at Brigham and Women’s who are providing his care and to everyone who has reached out with prayers, support, and kindness during this unimaginably challenging time. I think I can speak for my entire family when I say that we feel all of it,” Matthew said.

“We kindly ask for privacy as we focus on supporting Michael, his wife, and their beautiful eight-month-old baby through this journey, and we thank you for keeping him in your thoughts,” he added.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation approved a permit for Bay Crane Northeast, LLC, to move the equipment. Bay Crane Northeast declined to comment when the incident happened.

A spokesperson for the regional Occupational Safety and Health Administration office said an inspection is underway to find out whether there were any “violations of workplace safety standards.” Inspections can take up to six months.

Mike Papagno’s friends have set up a fundraiser to help him and his family during the recovery process. So far, they’ve raised over $130,000 in three days.

