WWII soldier receives proper funeral more than 80 years later: “He’s home”

By Joe Holden, Alan Wheeler

YEADON, Pennsylvania (KYW) — For 80 years, the grave of U.S. Army Private Joseph Cocco at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, Pennsylvania, has been empty. Cocco, who grew up in Overbook, was killed in September 1943 in combat in Italy.

He was 22. Only recently, DNA testing confirmed that remains interred in a cemetery in Italy were his.

On a mild November morning, the sun shone on a burial service 80 years past due.

“I thought it was amazing how many people took the time to come and to help us put him to rest today,” niece Donna Duranti of Broomall said.

Cocco’s nieces provided DNA samples two years ago to the military, beginning the process of bringing home a long-lost uncle they had never met. In many ways, they carried on the work their grandmother and mother began. Both women fought for years through letters urging the Army to find their son and brother.

“There’s a lot of emotions,” Diana Zanghi, a niece, said. “All of us, we grew up together and it was rough. He can rest in peace now.”

They often say never forget. For this Philadelphia hero who died in the grips of World War II, his sacrifice was remembered, with shots in salute of his service, the piercing sounds ringing out over the storied cemetery and hallowed final resting place for thousands.

“I feel such a lift off my heart,” niece Jo Ann Sparta said. “He’s home. He’s with his mother. To me, she knows he is finally here. She finally got what she wanted, her son.”

Members of the CASOP (casualty operations) Office are stationed at Joint Base McGuire Dix in Lakehurst, New Jersey. The members of the rifle detail, live bugler and folding/presentation team are Army reserve soldiers who provided military honors for the Cocco family. The Donohue Funeral Home provided final arrangements.

It may have taken 80 years, but on this day, a Purple Heart recipient from Overbrook was honored by many. Cocco will never be forgotten.

