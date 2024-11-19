77-year-old woman rescued after car plunges into Schuylkill River in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania

By Joe Brandt

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Marine rescue crews were on the Schuylkill River on Tuesday morning after a vehicle went down an embankment and plunged into the water.

The car went under around 9:30 a.m. near the 600 block of Righters Ferry Road in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County dispatchers said.

Lower Merion Township police said the driver was a 77-year-old woman. Two Lower Merion officers and a Union Fire Company firefighter were the first to arrive on the scene, and they pulled the woman from the vehicle.

She was taken to Lankenau Hospital by a Narberth Ambulance and was listed in critical condition.

The officers and firefighter were also sent for medical examination but are expected to be released.

