Deputy injured, 3-year-old and suspect found dead after domestic violence incident in Lawson

LAWSON, Missouri (KMBC) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a 3-year-old boy is dead along with a Lawson, Missouri, man after a domestic situation turned into a shooting involving law enforcement.

The incident began around 8 p.m. Sunday, prompting the involvement of the Lawson Police Department and the Ray County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the scene to investigate a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Montgomery Street in Lawson.

When authorities arrived, they were told a man had been assaulting a woman, and a child was also said to have been inside the home.

Authorities attempted to reach out to the man inside the home, and that’s when the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the male suspect pointed a gun at officers, striking a Ray County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Officers returned fire.

After the incident, witnesses reported hearing additional gunfire inside the home.

A tactical team was called to the scene. Officials said after learning the child inside the home may have been used as a hostage, authorities went inside the home and found the man, identified as 26-year-old Brett Yager, and a 3-year-old boy deceased.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Monday morning that the deputy has been released from the hospital.

The woman from the initial domestic disturbance call was located safe.

Court documents show that Yager was charged in February with two counts of domestic violence for allegedly shoving and attempting to choke his wife. In May, he faced new charges of endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly pointing a gun at his wife and three children.

He was arrested in August but released from custody after posting 10% of the $2,500 bond.

He was due back in court for all of these charges next week.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident on behalf of the Lawson Police Department.

