Protest to stop Range of Light National Monument proposed in Central California mountains

By Vince Ybarra

OAKHURST, California (KFSN) — A proposal to transform the land between Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks into the Range of Light National Monument is gaining traction.

The nonprofit Unite the Parks is proposing a monument designation to help the endangered species and protect the forest.

But many living in Oakhurst and surrounding communities say no one can protect this land better than those living there.

That’s why they staged a demonstration on Saturday afternoon.

The Range of Light National Monument would create new protections for lands in Mariposa, Madera and Fresno counties, in a stretch of land linking Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Unite the Parks says the monument would create a world of positive changes, including creating more than 28 hundred jobs and protecting sacred lands and endangered species.

However, North Fork resident Julie Phillips says the designation would end land uses that support several livelihoods, including logging, hunting, and cattle grazing.

Additionally, she points out that the area is already home to many.

“There’s a lot of homes all through this area. I don’t know about this side too much, but in my area of North Fork, Bass Lake, Oakhurst, you know, people’s homes are in here,” said Phillips.

Phillips doesn’t believe Unite the Parks when they say she can keep her home forever with the proposed protected land.

“We move to these mountains to have our peace and our serenity, we don’t want a park surrounding us,” said Phillips.

Action News reached out to Unite the Parks executive director, Deanna Wulff. She was not available for an interview but did send over a statement that says in part, “The truth is, it’s a great idea; it provides a future for people and wildlife, plentiful jobs and a fire-safe community while doing the right thing for the beautiful Sierra Nevada.”

But people living in the area say they can take care of the land themselves.

Sherri Brasher has lived in the mountains for more than ten years. She feels Unite the Parks has left locals in the dark and has yet to listen to their concerns about the proposed monument.

“Come and talk to the people who live here, who work here, who have businesses here,” said Brasher.

The decision to establish a National Monument can be an act of Congress, which is considered unlikely with the House and Senate under split party control, or by a proclamation by President Biden, which is believed to be the more likely path.

However, if the National Monument is established by presidential decree, President-elect Trump could overturn it once he enters office, so the future of the National Monument is still up in the air.

