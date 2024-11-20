18 migrants detained after group lands in Pompano Beach

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

POMPANO BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — Authorities detained 18 people following a suspected migrant landing in Pompano Beach.

U.S. Border Patrol agents, in coordination with CBP’s Air and Marine Operations and local law enforcement, responded to the area of 1900 NE 23rd St. Tuesday morning.

Officials confirmed the group included five individuals from China and 13 from Ecuador, all of whom arrived on a vessel.

Footage from the scene showed an individual in handcuffs being escorted by authorities, with bags and other belongings scattered nearby. Police tape cordoned off the area as officers and agents investigated.

Law enforcement were seen interviewing residents who may have witnessed the landing.

Further details about the vessel or the circumstances of the landing have not been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.