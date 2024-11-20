Chickasha visitors can now stay in Airbnb inspired by ‘A Christmas Story’

By Kolby Terrell

Click here for updates on this story

CHICKASHA, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Christmas is a busy time in Chickasha, and some Airbnbs are using that to their advantage.

A Chickasha couple has put leg lamps in every room of their Airbnb called “Ralphie’s House,” turning the home into scenes from “A Christmas Story.”

“It sleeps up to 10 guests. It’s totally themed after the movie and inspired by Chickasha,” Shayne Henry, who owns the home, said.

Christmas is everywhere in Chickasha thanks to the Festival of Lights that draws thousands to the town. The festival is famous for its own giant leg lamp inspired by “A Christmas Story.”

The idea lit up the minds of homeowners. Now, those tourists can sleep in a house modeled in the same way.

“It’s not a replica like the movie house exactly, but it’s a tribute to it. The paint colors are actually the identical colors,” Maggie McClure, owner of the home, said.

A Chickasha resident’s obituary claimed that his prototype was used in the creation of the iconic and “fragile” Christmas gift. So, when the 50-foot-tall leg lamp showed up in town, Airbnb owners decided to get in on the fun.

“We’ve themed every room to fun things from the film, like we’ve got the ‘Pontiac room,’ based on the old car in the film. We’ve got the ‘triple dog dare you’ bedroom, and then upstairs is like Ralphie’s room,” Henry said.

They even have western and Red Ryder BB gun memorabilia throughout the house. The couple who owns the Airbnb said this will be the first holiday season it is open, but it is available year-round.

“It’s a very Christmas-focused town, and the goal for the city is to be Christmas town all year round and just keeping that warm welcoming spirit throughout the year,” McClure said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.