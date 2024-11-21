Skip to Content
Fluorescent blue puddles draw concerns on O’ahu’s north shore

    HONOLULU (KITV) — A mysterious substance on O’ahu’s north shore has some confused and concerned.

People spotted multiple bright blue puddles Wednesday morning right off Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay.

Jacob VanderVelde said besides the fluorescent blue that caught his eye, he’s also concerned that whatever it is could wash into the ocean if it rains or even seep into the soil.

“I was thinking that it could be paint, but then it smelled very different,” he explained. “Then when I posted it on the community page, some lady said that it was coming out of her drain.”

“It was a long slick,” explained one anonymous Haleiwa resident. “It wasn’t paint and it wasn’t oil. I don’t know if it could have been pesticides or anything like that. When it rains it all seeps into the ground, and the rivers right there coming out of the valley. Normally, it would just start to seep into the water.”

That resident also believes the substance had been dumped by a truck.

The State Department of Transportation said it’s aware of the issue and plans to inspect it.

