Police searching for Mountain View barber charged for sexually assaulting 2 men

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California (KGO) — Police are searching for a South Bay barber who has been charged with sexually assaulting two men, allegedly kidnapping one of his own clients in the process.

Franklin Enrique Sarceño Orla, 34, skipped court after posting bail. He faces life in prison, if convicted.

Orla’s Mountain View apartment sits empty after police say he fled after being arrested for sexual assault and investigators fear there may be more victims.

“We have reason to believe that there are at least 20, if not more,” Santa Clara Co. District Attorney’s Office Sexual Assault Unit Deputy District Attorney Christopher Paynter said. “It does seem that these various victims were either unconscious, or intoxicated, or a combination of both based on the video evidence that has been obtained by law enforcement thus far.”

Investigators say two victims describe losing consciousness after sharing drinks with Sarceño Orla this year.

“Two ways that we seem to see a pattern of are either, nightlife where it’s either at a club or a bar, or some setting like that, where the victims would meet up and then something would happen after,” Paynter said. “Or, he would know them through the occupation that he had as a barber.”

Court documents reveal that one of the victims was unlawfully restrained while Sarceño Orla sodomized him.

The other, a client of Sarceño Orla’s home barber business, was allegedly kidnapped and carried away after being intoxicated by an anesthetic substance.

“Through the investigation, there has been video evidence obtained that does depict various assaults, and that’s still information that we are processing and gathering,” Paynter said.

Sarceño Orla was first arrested and posted a $250,000 bond in August for sexual assault, before the second allegations surfaced.

He missed his October court date and investigators are confident he is no longer in the area.

Evidence suggests assaults may date back to 2018 and the District Attorney’s office is asking for other victims to come forward.

“We will very much take priority in their anonymity and protecting their names as much as we can throughout this process,” Paynter said. “We would encourage them, if they do think they are a potential victim of the defendant, to seek testing for sexually transmitted diseases.”

If you have any information contact Mountain View Police at (650) 903-6618 or email Detective Lauren Riffel at lauren.riffel@mountainview.gov or Detective Guillermo de Lira at guillermo.delira@mountainview.gov.

Or contact the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office at (408) 792-1013 or email cpaynter@dao.sccgov.org

