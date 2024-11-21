Pro-Palestinian protesters block entrance to Travis Air Force base in Fairfield; dozens arrested

By Carlos Castañeda

FAIRFIELD, California (KPIX) — A pro-Palestinian protest at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield resulted in the arrest of dozens of people demonstrating against Israel’s war in Gaza and the U.S. military’s support.

Fairfield police said the protest involving about 50 people rallying to “nonviolently stop the supply chain for weapons to Israel,” began at about 6:30 a.m. at the entrance to the base. Police said the protesters were advised that while peaceful protests were within their constitutional rights they could not block the roadway.

Despite the warning, protesters spilled out onto the road and blocked access to the base, according to police. After failed attempts to get protesters out of the street, Solano County Sheriff’s deputies arrested six people at the base’s South Gate while Fairfield police officers arrested 20 others at the main gate and two at the North Gate, with the help of Vacaville police.

A statement from protest organizers indicated their action was sponsored by more than 20 organizations against Israel’s military action in Gaza. Organizers said there were approximately 100 demonstrators, with some carrying mock baby or child corpses covered by shrouds painted to look bloody to signify “This is what genocide looks like.”

Police said no force was used on the protesters and no one was injured during the protest, which concluded by 9:30 am.

