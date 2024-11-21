Store clerk fends off attempted assault with toilet plunger

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI (WFOR) — The Miami Springs Police Department is searching for a man who attempted to sexually assault a store clerk, only to be thwarted when the clerk fought back with a toilet plunger.

It happened late Sunday, November 10, at a store located in the 10 block of Canal Street.

Just minutes before the store’s closing, the suspect, described as a man in his 30s to 40s with a thin athletic build and goatee returned after making a purchase earlier in the evening.

Upon returning, the man repeatedly asked the female clerk for “weed,” despite being told the store did not sell marijuana.

After she offered alternative products, the man went behind the counter and forcibly dragged her into a storage room in the back of the store.

In the storage room, the attacker attempted to subdue the clerk by covering her face with a shirt, groping her, and pushing her to the ground to remove her pants.

The clerk, however, grabbed a toilet plunger and used it to strike the attacker multiple times.

Her improvised response forced the man to flee the scene.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the suspect to contact the Miami Springs Police Department at 305-888-9711.

