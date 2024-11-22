2025 Detroit Auto Show: A Must-See Event for Auto Enthusiasts and Industry Leaders

By Francis Page, Jr.

November 22, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Get ready, Houston! The 2025 Detroit Auto Show is revving up for a spectacular showcase of innovation, mobility, and automotive excellence. Returning to its iconic January schedule, this world-renowned event promises a thrilling mix of cutting-edge vehicles, emerging technologies, and unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re an industry insider, a car enthusiast, or someone looking for family fun, this event has something for everyone. Tickets are now on sale at detroitautoshow.com.

A Lineup of Events to Fuel Your Excitement Held at Huntington Place in Detroit, the show kicks off on January 10, 2025, with its glamorous Charity Preview, followed by Industry Days on January 15–16, and culminating in the Public Show from January 11–20. Attendees will enjoy an expanded lineup, including interactive vehicle activations, a second indoor track, and the all-new Future Leaders Forum—a platform designed to inspire tomorrow’s automotive innovators. According to Karl Zimmermann, Chairman of the Detroit Auto Show, “This year’s event is all about sparking excitement and engagement around the latest advancements in vehicles and mobility. From hands-on experiences to showcasing transformative technologies, the 2025 Detroit Auto Show is set to redefine how we interact with the auto industry.”

Key Highlights You Can’t Miss

1. Charity Preview: A Night to Give Back Since its inception in 1976, the Charity Preview has raised over $125 million for children’s charities across Southeastern Michigan, with over $100 million generated in the past 25 years alone. This glamorous evening offers attendees the chance to make a difference while enjoying a first look at the show. Date: Friday, January 10 Tickets: $400 each or $700 per pair Beneficiaries Include: • Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan • The Children’s Foundation • Detroit PAL …and many more.

2. Industry Days: Driving the Future of Mobility Industry professionals will gain exclusive access to groundbreaking discussions and exhibits featuring: • Mobility Global Forum: A “do-tank” highlighting progress in mobility trends. • AutoMobili-D: A technology showcase spotlighting future mobility platforms. • Future Leaders Forum: Inspiring the next generation of automotive trailblazers. Dates: January 15–16 (9 a.m.–1 p.m. exclusive access) Tickets: $40 each

3. Public Show: Fun for the Whole Family The ten-day Public Show is packed with activities, including innovative vehicle displays, track activations, and special exhibits honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Dates and Hours: • January 11–14: 10 a.m.–8 p.m. • January 15–16: 1–8 p.m. • January 17–19: 10 a.m.–8 p.m. • January 20 (MLK Day): 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Tickets: • Adults: $20 • Seniors (65+): $12 • Children (3–12): $10 • Children under 2: Free • Family Pass: $50 (2 adults, 3 children) Advance group sales are available for discounted rates.

Why This Event Matters The Detroit Auto Show isn’t just about showcasing cars; it’s a celebration of mobility, innovation, and community. From dynamic test drives to thought-provoking panels, it’s an event where the future of transportation comes to life. For Houstonians passionate about the automotive world, this show is a window into the industry’s evolving landscape. Houston Style Magazine readers, so mark your calendars and make your plans to attend! Whether you’re in it for the dazzling vehicles, the industry insights, or the chance to support worthy causes, the 2025 Detroit Auto Show promises to deliver an unforgettable experience. For more details and tickets, visit detroitautoshow.com.

