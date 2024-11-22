Coffee shop goes viral for offering free coffee to dancing customers

By Rhondella Richardson

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A coffee shop in Middleborough went viral when it began offering a free coffee to customers who enter the shop while dancing.

Darcy Roberts is the second impromptu dancer through the door of Coffee Milano Cafe on Center Street in Middleborough last Friday.

A regular, she is now redeeming her free caramel macchiato.

“It was off the cuff. I did that walking move,” Roberts said. “So yeah, it was just fun.”

However, Roberts have no idea that video of her dancing would start a trend that many people would join in on.

“I thought it was amazing that it took off so well, and so many people come around feeling a sense of happiness and joy,” Roberts said.

The buzz was also great for business. The coffee shop’s social media director’s sister, who was the first of all dancers, told NewsCenter 5 that she is now mortified by the exposure.

“The first girl danced and she kicked off her shoes, that was hilarious, like how do you think of that?” co-owner Josh Rashid said.

“Right now on TikTok, it’s at, I believe, 67 million views,” said social media director Olivia Svenson. “In my head, I thought 80,000 views was going to be viral to me.”

“So, I can actually dance and get a free coffee — it’s not just a gimmick?” Rashid said many people ask him. “I’m like, ‘no, you bust a move, I’m buying your coffee!”

Customers were moved by the trend.

“I can’t believe with the response you know,” customer Bob Hadsell said. “It was just everybody having fun, that’s what I saw.”

“Everyone that comes in is asking us when are we going to do it again,” Svenson said. “Everyone is talking about it. It’s definitely bringing us together.”

Rashid said for two years, he has been feeding community goodwill. He gives shelf space to local artists like Patrick Murphy. His art is for sale at the shop.

The dancing has even egged on another small business.

At some point on Black Friday, the sign goes up, and they do it all over again. This time, Loan Depot in Norwell has offered to pay for every free coffee. Around 35 were given out last time.

