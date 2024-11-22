‘I’ve been getting a lot of love’: Mother of Five Points South mass shooting victims receives artwork honoring daughter

By Bryce Oselen

Click here for updates on this story

BIRMINGHAM (WVTM) — Months after the Five Points South mass shooting, the city of Birmingham continues to honor victims.

Candance Kemp’s daughter, Anitra Holloman, had everything to live for. She was a young mother enjoying a night out with friends when tragedy struck. Holloman was one of the four victims who lost their lives during the Five Points South mass shooting in September.

Since the shooting, Kemp has felt an outpour of support from people across the city.

“I really have been getting a lot of love from people I didn’t even think even, you know, I would think by now they probably, you know, go on with they life, but it’s amazing how people that don’t know me reach out and pray more for me than the people that do know me,” Kemp said.

That support and love includes a custom piece of artwork of one of Kemp’s last memories with her daughter.

“This piece of art was the last; it’s captured in the last moment of me and my baby together this was the week, the Wednesday of the week that she got killed,” Kemp said.

Artist Dymon Todd created the piece. Todd says she wanted to use her talent to uplift Kemp.

“I was hoping to brighten her day and her home with this beautiful piece in hopes that showing her love is all around her here in the city,” Todd said.

Kemp has created a memorial in her home to honor her daughter.

It’s also important to keep her memory alive for Anitra’s young daughter.

The toddler has now lost her mother and her father both to gun violence.

“I’m going to stay strong and take care of this baby and do the best I can. Wait on God, that’s all I’m going to do. Wait on God,” Kemp said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.