Final farewell for Pittsburgh Battalion Chief John Walsh

By Carlos Cristian Flores and Felicity Taylor

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Fallen Pittsburgh Battalion Chief John Walsh was laid to rest after a funeral Mass at St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland Monday.

A procession went from the funeral home in Scott Township to the church in Pittsburgh on Monday morning.

Firefighters traveled from all over to pay their respects.

“It is a sad day, but I’m here to support the firefighters in Pittsburgh and his family so I hope it’s meaningful for them,” said Mark Erlacher, a retired Philadelphia firefighter.

Walsh died after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a fire in East Hills last week. He leaves behind his parents, his wife, Mary Lynn, and countless friends and extended family members.

A 37-year veteran of the Pittsburgh Fire Bureau and a battalion chief for over a decade, Walsh was described by city fire officials as an absolute professional, master of his craft, and a stabilizing force in the department.

Hundreds said their final goodbyes and paid respects at a viewing Sunday.

“The world has lost a great man, a great firefighter, someone that truly cared about Pittsburgh, cared about his city, cared about helping people, cared about his family,” said Rich Baur, Walsh’s nephew.

His family members say he didn’t always talk about it — probably because he was modest — but being a firefighter was his calling. His father was a longtime battalion chief as well.

The firefighters union says Walsh was a great firefighter, mentor and leader. The outpouring of support shows how many lives he touched.

“He was always the light of the room. He was always just such a great uncle to me. He always called me Richard every time he saw me,” Baur said. “I remember going over to their house as a kid, and he had the little firefighter remote-control fire truck that I always used to play with.”

