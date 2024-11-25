Non-profit fills more than 800 Christmas wish lists for Massachusetts families in need



By Levan Reid

FRANKLIN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The holiday season has officially begun and communities are ready to give families in need the Christmas they deserve with the help of a Massachusetts non-profit.

Donating to families in need

The Santa Foundation in Franklin allows people to sponsor entire families, volunteer, or just donate a singular gift. Communities across Massachusetts show up for the families in need who may struggle to make ends meet during the holiday season. They believe that on Christmas day “these families should be like every other family.”

“We get so many gifts from the community. So we have giving trees out in the community as well as some of the police departments and fire departments will support us and then we can help direct those gifts to the kids who aren’t going to get anything otherwise,” one of the directors of the Santa Foundation Joe Formosa said.

The non-profit was founded in a basement 39 years ago by Robert Sullivan Jr. In 2004 the non-profit decided to help families year-round with rent, school supplies, and whatever else they may need.

“And it has grown into this. And it’s really this is such a joyful thing to do at this time of year for sure. Yep it’s grown into a very large organization,” said retired Treasurer Cindy Timmons, whose parents founded the foundation.

Helping over 800 families a year

They were able to help around 800 families in 2023 alone. Now they have moved into a larger space which allows them to help more families and keep the holiday spirit alive.

“We actually call every recipient’s family and talk to the mom and or dad and get their wishlist. So we have 10-minute conversations with every family,” one of the directors of the Santa Foundation Pam Formosa said.

Kids receive a bag full of toys, and now they get a hand-sewn stocking from someone in the community. It’s the thoughtfulness, care, and love that is the cherry on top for most families.

“I think the most important part is a handwritten message to the recipient to let them know their stocking was handcrafted with care and to enjoy it for years to come,” Director of Meme’s Stocking and Board Member Karla Boudreau said.

“Giving is a lot better than receiving and we enjoy it. Every year we look back and say what a wonderful experience it’s been and we’ve got to do it again,” President of the Santa Foundation Richard Timmons said.

