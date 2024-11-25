Suspected rabid fox attacks hunters on Fort Huachuca

By Web Staff

FORT HUACHUCA, Arizona (KGUN) — The Arizona Game & Fish Department said that hunters on Fort Huachuca were attacked repeatedly by a suspected rabid fox on Sunday.

According to a post on the Game & Fish X feed, the hunters fought back and killed the animal.

Game & Fish advised to avoid contact with wildlife acting erratically, to call 1-623-236-7201, and to seek shelter.

The post also advised to be cautious near waters.

