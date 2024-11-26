NYC businesses might skip congestion pricing, move to New Jersey, senator says

By Marcia Kramer

NEW YORK (WCBS) — New York City congestion pricing has cleared its last legislative hurdle and is on track to start Jan. 5, 2025, the MTA announced last week.

But what will the new $9 toll’s impact ultimately be on commuters and businesses in Manhattan’s Central Business District?

New Jersey Sen. George Helmy, appearing Sunday on CBS News New York’s “The Point with Marcia Kramer,” says it’s going to hurt people from the Garden State who work in Manhattan.

“I think, frankly, it’s bad for New Jersey and it’s bad for the city. Let me start by saying, having been a chief of staff and a two-time senate staffer, mass transit in this nation is wholly underfunded, and we need to find ways to continue the investments as our population grows, our cities grow, and we need to get people out of cars and into mass transit. That being said, at a time where working families in New York City, the surrounding boroughs and in New Jersey are facing affordability crunches, to double-toll them as they come over our bridges and into the Central Business District, I think is a mistake,” Helmy said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who is running for governor, have been outspoken against congestion pricing from the start.

“You’ve seen over the last two years, more and more New York City-based organizations, including business groups, say that this is bad for business and bad for working families in the city,” said Helmy.

The senator believes it’s possible businesses relocate across the Hudson River to avoid congestion pricing tolls, which could ultimately be for the better, he says.

“The Murphy administration continues to pursue this in court. I’m sure they’re going to take it up with the incoming federal administration. But at the same time, I think that is going to be the reality. A lot of the employees who come to the city every day are New Jerseyans, mostly north New Jerseyans or live in our shore communities, and if they can get our businesses to move into Jersey City or Hoboken, where we’re already seeing some of that influx, I think it’s going to be good for New Jersey. But as I said, Marcia, I think it’s bad for the city,” Helmy said.

Under the plan, drivers with E-ZPass will be charged $9 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours. Without E-ZPass, the toll is $13.50.

