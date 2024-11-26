School bus fails to yield, crashes into pond

By WDJT Staff

RACINE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A school bus was involved in a crash in the Town of Norway, in Racine County, early Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Racine County officials say deputies were dispatched to State Highway 36 and Wind Lake Road shortly after 6 a.m.

Authorities determined a school bus headed westbound on Wind Lake Road stopped for a stop sign on the east side of State Highway 36, proceeded to cross the highway, and failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle traveling southbound on State Highway 36.

The impact caused the school bus to overturn, landing on its roof in a small pond.

Officials say the bus driver was the only occupant, and did not report any injuries.

