Moving moment at Wild game helps grieving family with tragic loss

By Marielle Mohs

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (WCCO) — It was a moment every hockey kid dreams of. Ten-year-old Jaxson Shepard, of Prior Lake, got to skate the “State of Hockey” flag to center ice at Monday night’s Wild game against the Winnipeg Jets.

It was an idea brewed up by Jaxson Shepard’s third grade teacher, Stacy Kodada, at Redtail Ridge Elementary.

“I knew Jaxson loved hockey, and I thought what a better way to bring some happiness to them,” said Kodada. “I hope he remembers it forever.”

It was a moment of much-needed joy for Jaxson Shepard after sudden, unexpected trauma. His twin sister, Addy Shepard, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in late June after waking up with a bloody nose that wouldn’t quit. Five days later, she died at only 9 years old.

“It’s unfathomable. It just happened so fast,” said Dave Shepard, Jaxson and Addy Shepard’s dad.

Both Dave Shepard and his wife, Angie Shepard, remember their little girl by how kind she was to others.

“At her celebration of life, she had multiple friends speak and they all looked different. They all played different sports, they all had different interests, she just treated everybody equally,” said Angie Shepard.

This moment for Jaxson Shepard was not their only bond to the Wild. Defenseman Jonas Brodin generously donated to the family shortly after Addy Shepard died, and he didn’t even know them.

“It immediately skyrocketed to the top of the list of favorite Wild players just cause he doesn’t have to do that,” said Dave Shepard.

The family is soaking in any moment that brings joy, and honoring Addy Shepard along the way. They hope their story helps heal other grieving families too.

“Enjoy your family, enjoy the moments because it changes in the blink of an eye,” said Dave Shepard.

After the game, the Shepard family met Brodin and thanked him for his generosity in person. Brodin also signed some hockey sticks for Jaxson Shepard.

The family tells WCCO that they’re currently working on starting a foundation in Addy Shepard’s honor. They say it will likely have something to do with softball because that was the sport Addy loved to play.

