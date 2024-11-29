Colorado DUI survivor tells story to warn others from getting behind the wheel impaired

By Jasmine Arenas

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — Life is short.

That is one woman’s message after a drunk driver nearly took her life 11 years ago on Thanksgiving Day. On this holiday, she now wants people to be mindful and urges them to think twice before getting behind the wheel.

Looking at her from the outside, you can see Megan Millanez is a light in the world.

She shares her joy for life with people every Broncos home game right outside Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, managing the official VIP tailgate.

“When you ask, ‘Where do you get this energy?’ it is because I love what I do. I love to see people happy because it makes me happy,” said Millanez.

But as she’s getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner with her family, she can’t help but feel thankful for this new shot at life.

“It’s been 11 years since I could not be here…these are joyful tears,” said Millanez

Holding back tears of joy, Millanez recalls the moment her life could have ended 11 years ago today in Arizona.

“A drunk driver ran me over while I was trying to get into a car. I was walking,” said Millanez.

That night, she nearly died. She was supposed to get ready to see her daughter, Caitlin, for the holiday. A decade later, her daughter is now visiting her on Thanksgiving Day with her kids.

“Very thankful and blessed. Getting that phone call … it is not the phone call you want to get on Thanksgiving Day,” said Caitlin Tapia.

Now, the miracle of life is not something she takes lightly.

“I flew through the air. My head went through the windshield. I didn’t wake up right away,” said Millanez, “When I tell people, I’m like, ‘I’m an angel. I shouldn’t be here right now, but I am.”

The recovery process took a couple of weeks, and she had to learn to walk again. However, thanks to a friend, she was able to recover quickly physically. Now, she is sharing her story, hoping others can learn from her experience.

“Don’t drink and drive. It’s not worth it. Get that Uber,” said Millanez.

This Thanksgiving weekend, one law firm in Colorado is offering to reimburse rideshare credits to keep Coloradans safe on the road.

The Wilhite Law Firm is reimbursing Uber or Lyft rides for Coloradans to promote safe, sober travel. The offer covers one one-way trip home (Nov. 27-30) and can be redeemed once. Submit your receipt for reimbursement within two weeks of the program’s end. Open to Colorado residents 21+ with valid ID. For more details, visit wilhitelawfirm.com/rideshare-program.

