Lauderdale Lakes man shot and killed over loud music dispute on Thanksgiving, wife says

By Hunter Geisel, Ted Scouten

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — A man is dead and another was detained after his wife said he was shot and killed over a loud music dispute in Lauderdale Lakes on Thanksgiving.

Just after 3:30 p.m., the Broward County Sheriff’s Office was called out to reports of a shooting near 2800 Somerset Dr., prompting deputies and BSO Fire Rescue to respond.

Upon arrival, deputies found Hurelyon McLean, 72, suffering from a gunshot wound and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. BSO told CBS News Miami that his neighbor was detained in connection to the shooting.

The Thanksgiving tragedy left Rose McLean in agony as her husband Hurelyon was gunned down just outside their apartment. She told CBS News Miami it happened after a minor dispute with a neighbor.

“He was playing his music today and the guy said he was playing it too loud my husband went down there to him,” she said.

Rose said moments later, she heard the fatal shot.

“I was inside changing my clothes and I heard a gunshot ‘Boom!'” she said. “So I ran outside because I knew my husband was outside. That’s when I went outside and saw them on the floor.”

She said the man with the gun threatened her, too.

“He was being very violent because I was saying, ‘Why did you shoot my husband?’ He said to me shut your mouth he’ll shoot me too,” Rose told CBS News Miami.

BSO shared in a Friday afternoon update that when the neighbor was brought in for questioning, he claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

At an evening prayer vigil, the family’s pastor tried to comfort them — a difficult task on the day we give thanks and celebrate family.

“Today is extraordinarily crazy,” said Pastor Tracy McCloud. “It’s crazy how mankind has gotten to the place where you don’t want her life like we should honor.”

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting as they bring the case to the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

