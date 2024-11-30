Coyote attacks, seriously injures girl; Officers say they’ll kill any coyotes they find nearby

By Austen Erblat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KCNC) — A coyote lunged at a 4-year-old girl in Colorado Springs on Thanksgiving, hospitalizing her. Now Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say they will kill any coyote they find in the area of that attack.

The attack happened in a neighborhood east of Monument Creek and Interstate 25 near the U.S. Air Force Academy. CPW says officers will kill any coyotes in the area of the attack because it’s impossible to identify a single coyote, but also to check for rabies among coyotes in that community.

Now CPW is reminding people to take steps to protect their children and pets when living and recreating in proximity with wild animals.

“This could have been much worse – a tragedy – if not for the quick action of the child’s father to stop the attack, rescue his daughter and scare the coyote off,” said Tim Kroening, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak region.

Witnesses told CPW investigators that the girl was attacked when she and another child approached a coyote crouching behind a tree, thinking it was a dog. The coyote “lunged at the girl, grabbing the back of her head, inflicting serious injuries that resulted in an overnight stay at a hospital,” CPW said in a statement Saturday morning.

Wildlife officials urge people not to leave trash outside if they live in proximity to coyotes and other wildlife so as not to encourage them to get close to people and residential areas.

“Coyotes are omnivores and will eat anything, even tipping over garbage cans like bears do,” Kroening said. “Typically when they get aggressive, it’s in the spring and they are protecting a nearby den where they have pups. Or it’s because someone in the area is feeding them.”

Coyotes live across Colorado and are typically scared of people and larger dogs, but can lose that fear if they’re habitually being fed by people or in populated areas with steady food sources.

CPW says if anyone notices wildlife in their area and hazing is ineffective, to call their nearest office.

The girl who was attacked was not identified and CPW said the investigation is ongoing, so no further information would be released for the time.

