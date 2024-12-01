California resident arrested after deputies find ounce of meth in her boot

By Dean Fioresi

BIG BEAR LAKE, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Deputies arrested a Big Bear Lake woman who had an ounce of methamphetamine in her boot earlier this week.

It happened on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at around 12:50 p.m. when deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Arroyo Drive and Lake View Drive near Big Bear Lake, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“During the traffic stop, the front passenger, Karoline Kuikahi, was found to be concealing approximately one ounce of methamphetamine in her boot,” the statement said. “The methamphetamine was determined to be transported for the purpose of sales.”

Kuikahi was arrested and booked for felony transportation of a controlled substance and is being held on $40,000 bail, deputies said. She is scheduled for arraignment on Monday.

No further information was provided.

