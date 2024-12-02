Make Your Voice Count: Early Voting Begins for December 14 Joint Runoff Election

By Francis Page, Jr.

December 2, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The clock is ticking, and it’s time for Harris County residents to step up and make their voices heard! Early voting for the much-anticipated December 14 Joint Runoff Election kicks off Monday, December 2, and runs through Tuesday, December 10. This election presents an opportunity to shape leadership in two critical contests:

*City of Baytown, Mayor *Lone Star College System, Trustee, District 1

Why Your Vote Matters

Runoff elections often see lower voter turnout, but their impact on local leadership is profound. These contests determine who will represent your community and advocate for the issues that matter most to you. As Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth emphasizes, “Runoff elections play a critical role in shaping local leadership. We encourage all eligible voters to make their voices heard.”

Am I Eligible?

Only voters registered within the specific boundaries of these districts can participate. Not sure if you’re eligible? No worries! Visit HarrisVotes.com to confirm your eligibility and check out a sample ballot. It’s quick, easy, and ensures you’re ready to make an informed decision at the polls.

Convenient Early Voting Hours

Why wait until Election Day when you can beat the rush? Take advantage of early voting during these convenient dates and times:

*Monday, December 2 – Saturday, December 7: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. *Sunday, December 8: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. *Monday, December 9 – Tuesday, December 10: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. For those who prefer the thrill of Election Day voting, polling locations will be open Saturday, December 14, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mark your calendars!

Plan Your Voting Experience

To make the process seamless, here are some quick tips:

Locate Your Polling Place: Find the nearest polling station using the interactive tools at HarrisVotes.com. You can even check wait times! Bring Proper ID: Don’t forget to bring one of the seven acceptable forms of photo identification. If obtaining an ID is a challenge, a Reasonable Impediment Declaration with supporting documents will work. Be Prepared: Review your sample ballot beforehand. Knowing what’s on the ballot helps you vote with confidence and speed. Spread the Word

Houston Style Magazine readers, Elections are a community effort. Encourage friends, family, and neighbors to vote early or on Election Day. Let’s ensure every eligible voter in Baytown and the Lone Star College System District 1 makes their voice count. Follow @HarrisVotes on social media for the latest updates and reminders.

Together, We Decide Elections are more than dates on a calendar—they’re moments of decision. Let’s take ownership of our communities and shape the future we want to see. Whether you vote early or on Election Day, your participation makes all the difference.

Visit HarrisVotes.com for more details, and let’s make democracy thrive in Harris County!

