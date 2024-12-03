2 children hospitalized after falling through ice

By WCCO Staff

WOODBURY, Minnesota (WCCO) — Two children are in the hospital after falling through the ice on Markgrafs Lake in Woodbury Monday afternoon.

Authorities say emergency personnel responded to the lake around 4:30 p.m. after hearing a report of a child going through the ice.

A 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were rescued from the lake and taken to the hospital, police say. It took emergency crews longer to rescue the boy, who is believed to have gone through the ice first.

The girl is “doing ok,” Woodbury police said in an update on Tuesday morning. The boy is still in critical condition.

Emergency medical services, fire crews, water rescue crews and divers responded to the incident.

Woodbury police say others reportedly went onto the ice to try and rescue the boy and also fell through.

Earlier Monday, around 11:15 a.m., a man was rescued from Wilmes Lake after falling through thin ice, police say.

