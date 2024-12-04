Man helps Warren family who had their Christmas decorations stolen

By Ruta Ulcinaite

WARREN, Michigan (WXYZ) — After seeing our story Monday about a hard-working family in Warren having their Christmas decorations stolen, one man in Howell wanted to do something special to help.

On Monday, we shared with you the surveillance video of a real-life Grinch stealing the Milner family’s newly purchased Christmas decorations from Lowe’s. They splurged $200 during a tough financial season for the family to bring some joy to their 2-year-old daughter Isabella. One hundred dollars’ worth of decorations were stolen.

After Mike Roseman from Howell saw the story, he knew he wanted to do something to help. He gifted the family with a $250 check.

“Anytime you can reach out and help somebody that needs help, you gotta do it,” Roseman said. “Take the rest of it and buy a gift for your daughter.”

The family was completely overwhelmed by the kind gesture and said they’re happy that Isabella will now understand there is much more good in the world than a couple of Grinches.

“It shows that kindness is still out there, it shows the Christmas spirit and like I said, it makes me want to pay it forward too,” dad Jason Milner said.

Lowe’s also reached out and said they wanted to provide the family with a gift as well.

Warren police are still looking for the two suspects involved in the Sunday larceny, one driver and one young boy. If you have any information, call the Warren Police Department.

