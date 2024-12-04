Sacramento County park closed after dozens of swans found dead

By Lindsay Weber

MATHER, California (KCRA) — Mather Regional Park in Sacramento County is temporarily closed as officials investigate what led to dozens of mute swan deaths.

Sacramento County Regional Parks said over the last week, nearly 30 dead swans were found at the lake in the park.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is conducting the testing to find out why the swans died.

Last week, CDFW told KCRA that a wildlife officer collected a couple of the swans and delivered the dead birds to their laboratory in Rancho Cordova. There, the birds will be tested for avian influenza, or bird flu, which has been previously confirmed in Sacramento County.

CDFW noted that waterfowl are particularly susceptible to avian influenza. It also noted that California and the Sacramento Valley are the epicenter of the Pacific Flyway, which brings millions of migrating ducks, geese and shorebirds through the area in the fall and winter seasons. Mute swans are a non-native, invasive species in California.

Sacramento County Regional Parks said it closed the park “out of an abundance of caution.”

Officials have not shared an expected date for reopening.

