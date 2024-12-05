19-year-old Texas woman attacked by neighbor’s dogs, calls for action

By Tyrese Boone

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — A 19-year-old woman from Annaville, Jade Cooper, was attacked by her neighbor’s dogs on Tuesday, Dec. 3 while in her backyard with her pets. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of the neighborhood, especially after multiple reports of aggressive behavior from the same dogs.

Cooper was outside with her dogs when she heard a scuffling noise. At first, she thought it was a stray animal. However, upon getting up, she was confronted by three pit bull mixes, which quickly turned aggressive.

“I heard scuffling and thought it was a stray cat or something,” Cooper recalled. “When I stood up, I guess it spooked them. It was three pit bull mixes, and they came at me.”

In a desperate attempt to protect her, one of Cooper’s dogs ran to her aid, but both Cooper and her dog were attacked. Two of the dogs eventually left her pet alone, but they turned their aggression toward Cooper, pushing her into some debris where she landed directly on her belly and with it, her unborn child..

After the attack, Cooper called Animal Control and Corpus Christi Police. She said she felt no movement from her baby, which prompted her to seek immediate medical attention. Fortunately, both she and her child are reported to be okay. However, the fall caused Cooper to experience contractions, which she is still dealing with as a result of the traumatic event.

This attack is not the first time these dogs have posed a threat. Cooper said that this is the third time she’s had an issue with the dogs from her neighbor’s property. Other neighbors have also reported similar attacks.

“I’ve been calling Animal Control for weeks about these dogs, but nothing has been done. It honestly feels very negligent,” Cooper said, expressing her frustration over the lack of response from local authorities.

After the incident, Animal Control arrived at Cooper’s home to investigate the situation. The agency issued a citation to the dogs’ owner and began an official investigation into the attack.

In a statement, Animal Control Services Community Relation Specialist Matilda Perez states:

“Animal Care Services contacted Ms. Cooper and the owners of the aggressive dogs. They provided Cooper with paperwork to initiate an investigation. The owners were issued citations and instructions to keep their dogs contained. If the dogs are deemed dangerous, the owners will be required to maintain a liability insurance policy of at least $100,000, display warning signs, and ensure that the dogs are securely confined. Failure to comply with these requirements could result in the dogs being surrendered to ACS.” Cooper’s experience highlights the importance of responsive animal control measures, as well as the need for stronger regulations to prevent aggressive animals from being allowed to roam freely.

With the ongoing investigation, residents are hoping that this attack will be the catalyst for more proactive measures to protect their neighborhood.

