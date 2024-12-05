A 3-year bachelor’s degree? Education secretary says Massachusetts is exploring college gamechanger.

By Neal Riley and Tiffany Chan

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — What if college students could get a bachelor’s degree in three years instead of four? State leaders are exploring a potential game-changer for higher education in Massachusetts.

The State House News Service reported Tuesday that the Board of Higher Education is weighing whether to let colleges and universities in the state lower the number of credits needed for a bachelor’s degree. That could mean a quicker and more affordable path to graduation for students.

Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler told WBZ-TV’s Tiffany Chan on Wednesday that it’s something Gov. Maura Healey’s administration is exploring.

“We know that it has happened in other states,” Tutwiler said. “We’re beginning to think about it here as well.”

Right now, students in Massachusetts are required to take 120 credits to get a bachelor’s degree. But Merrimack College in North Andover was given the OK earlier this year from the New England Commission of Higher Education to develop a three-year 90-credit bachelor’s degree pilot program for majors that don’t require a license like business, health science, physics and liberal arts.

In a presentation, Merrimack College said retention and completion rates are a concern because of college costs and mounting student debt. The school said students were “excited and interested” and the initiative was “seen as a positive opportunity to make significant change in curriculum, costs and degree completion.”

Last year in Rhode Island, Johnson & Wales University announced a first-in-the-nation three-year bachelor’s degree program for the fields of computer science, criminal justice, graphic design and hospitality management.

Tutwiler said the administration wants to understand the benefits and potential drawbacks of three years of college instead of four.

“Obviously there’s a cost-savings to be had for the individual student, which we are absolutely interested in,” he said. “But we want to understand all the implications on learning and preparedness for when students leave … we want to make sure that students aren’t short-changed.

The News Service reported that some Board of Higher Education members aren’t sold on the proposal.

“What’s the trade-off? What is being given up for that fourth year of credit? Is it electives? Is it general ed? Is it around requirements for a major?” board member Alex Cortez said.

The board is planning a special session in the future on the subject.

Some current students at Boston University who spoke with WBZ-TV said they didn’t like the idea.

“A lot of the career experience here is through clubs and stuff and if you don’t have that extra year, it might not help you,” said freshman Camila Pena.

“What if the school makes it more expensive to attend because it’s such a short amount of time?” said freshman Carolina Ferrer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.