CPD officer, who was previously unhoused, now living his dream: ‘It still feels like a movie’

By Karen Jordan

CHICAGO, Illinois (WLS) — Lavelle Schaffer has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

“My life has come full circle. It still feels like a movie almost,” Schaffer said.

At 33, he’s living his dream of being a Chicago police officer, and dotes on his two young sons.

“They’re looking up to me, and I read their paperwork at school: ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ And they say, ‘I want to be a police officer like my dad,'” Schaffer said.

But, things were vastly different 10 years ago, when Schaffer says his girlfriend at the time was pregnant with their first child.

He left his family’s home in North Lawndale to support her, and soon they found themselves unhoused, often sleeping on the train.

“Every day was survival mode. Where am I sleeping? Who’s going to stay up? That takes a toll on you,” Schaffer said.

After more than a year, Schaffer said a chance encounter at a shelter with an employee of Metropolitan Family Services turned things around.

He was given a business card, and called about their services.

Schaffer received mental health counseling, vouchers for transportation and classes in parenting and managing finances.

And eventually, he became a Chicago police officer.

“Ever since then, here I am. It’s 2024, and that one card changed my life,” Schaffer said.

Schaffer said he’s gotten so much from Metropolitan Family Services, even being named father of the year, he gives back, counseling other young fathers. He’s also on the board.

“He not only motivates and inspires the clients, he motivates and inspires us,” said Carrie Pullie, executive director of Metropolitan Calumet Center.

Schaeffer said his experience makes him more compassionate with people experiencing homelessness that he encounters on the job. He often refers them to Metropolitan Family Services in hopes that they can get the same he services he did.

