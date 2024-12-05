Homeowner’s enormous inflatable Santa Claus brings extra holiday spirit to Farmingdale residents

By Stacey Sager

FARMINGDALE, New York (WABC) — For some people around the holidays, going big on decorations is just part of showing that extra spirit.

But what about a 42-foot inflatable Santa Claus on your front lawn? Christina Stergiopoulos in Farmingdale did that and has drawn great reaction from the neighborhood. Even the UPS guy had to stop and stare.

So, what was the thought process behind the giant Kris Kringle?

“My husband,” Stergiopoulos said in a joking matter. “Just blame the husband. He’s crazy.”

The attraction on Florgate Road, which is only up for a few hours per day if the wind cooperates, has legs with eight cables attached to it and stakes that go 16 inches into the ground.

“It’s really big,” added Madison Ryan, Stergiopoulos’s niece. “Wasn’t expecting this to be super big.”

For Stergiopolous and others who live on the street, they seem pretty pumped though. Some people even referring to it as the McMansion of all holiday décor. Others say they have no concerns whatsoever about St. Nick blowing all the way to the North Pole or Hempstead Turnpike.

“As long as no kids are attached to it,” one neighbor joked. “It’s fine!”

The Stergiopoulos family and their next door neighbors are kind of the Griswolds of the block, notorious for decorating for both Halloween and Christmas. This year though, they’ve outdone themselves.

Asked when it comes to seeing giant balloons, neighbors usually said they go to Macy’s parade? Not this year.

“There’s no reason to go there now, right?” said Jonathan Proscia. “We’re just gonna look up on our lawn and there it is! Ha! Ha!”

