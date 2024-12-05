The story behind Tucson’s most viral ‘unbothered’ elf owl

By Heidi Alagha

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — Animal expert Marc Hammond is putting Tucson on the social media map by going viral on TikTok for his video with a rare elf owl.

Hammond has owned Animal Experts, Inc. for the past 35 years and was called to a house where he says a woman heard something in her attic.

When Hammond got there, he found the owl that stars in his now-viral video. It has been viewed over 18 million times and generated over 2 million likes in just about a week.

“What you’re looking at here is actually the smallest owl in the world,” says Hammond in the video on the Animal Experts TikTok account. He also said in the video that it was his first time seeing the rare owl in person—despite his decades in business—due to its secluded behavior, docile behavior in comparison with other owls.

And though Hammond is the Animal Expert, it was the owl who captured the attention of millions, with its ‘unbothered’ attitude and slow blinks. Now, people on the platform are taking the audio from Hammond’s viral video and creating their own impressions of the now-famous elf owl.

“Obviously the owl is the star, because from what I understand there’s been over 300 people that have also used the owl—imitating the owl itself,” Hammond tells KGUN 9. “It’s more funny watching them than it is me holding onto the owl.”

As for the owl itself? Hammond tells KGUN 9 it was released back into the wild the day the video was shot.

But perhaps the wildest part of this story: Hammond and his partner at Animal Experts decided to join TikTok just three weeks ago.

