Woman blames Star Trek license plates for tens of thousands of dollars in accidental tickets

HUNTINGTON, New York (WCBS) — A Long Island retiree says she’s getting traffic tickets from all over the country.

But the thing is, she stopped driving four years ago.

So how could this be happening?

“These came yesterday from Chicago, speeding tickets. They are $100 each,” Beda Koorey said.

Back in 2020, the Huntington resident surrendered her license plates, sold her car, and stopped driving.

“I don’t have a car. I don’t drive. Those plates were turned in,” the 76-year-old said.

Yet, many walks to her mailbox bring the retiree unwanted surprises.

“They are persistent and they keep sending me tickets,” Koorey said.

Her old custom plates honored Star Trek and had the same number as the Starship Enterprise — NCC-1701.

However, for $15 on Amazon and eBay, some Trekkies have been easily replacing their real plates with the same novelty plates — and getting away with it.

Their accrued tickets from all over the country are being mailed to Koorey.

“Red light, speeding, parking, school zone,” she said, describing the types of tickets she receives.

She also gets hit with E-ZPass tolls.

“I got a phone call from Ohio, a police chief looking for plates because they were involved in a robbery,” Koorey said.

The New York Department of Motor Vehicles says novelty plates being used illegally on the roads is a matter for law enforcement, and nothing in its system connects Koorey to her former plate.

The DMV also said that it’s up to each state and billing entity to make sure it is utilizing the most up-to-date New York DMV data.

For instance, she doesn’t drive a motorcycle, yet has received a ticket.

“I’ve run out of ink. I’ve run out of stamps,” Koorey said of trying to answer every summons.

Koorey has hearing and sight issues.

“It all comes back to me, so the whole country has my name and address for tickets I don’t even owe,” she said.

She said the reason for her tears of frustration is because she has been billed tens of thousands of dollars.

“Yes, because I can’t afford it. I’m on a fixed income,” Koorey said.

