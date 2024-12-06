Colorado deputy resigns after discovery of her adult videos; says financial pressure pushed her into pornography

By Brian Maass

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — Shannon Lofland, a 21 year veteran of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, resigned this week in the midst of a department internal investigation into her performing in adult videos, jobs she says she took “out of desperation.”

The veteran deputy told CBS News Colorado she turned to performing in adult videos because “I was desperate, I was drowning. I found a legal, lucrative means for providing that support for my family that I needed at that time to save my home for them and feed my family.”

The 44-year-old wife and mother had been the sheriff’s office driver training instructor for years, a job she said she loved up until she submitted her resignation on Tuesday.

“I found my niche in the law enforcement world as a support role. … I have been dedicated and loyal. I truly enjoy what I do and all of the lives I have been able to touch,” said Lofland.

The sheriff’s office launched an internal investigation into the deputy after learning she had been appearing in online sex videos. The department did not say how they learned of her online videos. Lofland admitted she had likely violated department policies by not obtaining advance authorization from the department for outside employment, which she says would probably not have been granted.

“It was a violation of policy to not request permission to work secondary employment. I know that and I knew that,” she said.

Lofland said she had only been appearing in the online videos for about a month and estimated she had done about six different sex scenes for multiple production companies.

But she says she was driven to the online video sex business by the same financial pressures facing millions of Americans — rising debt, increasing interest rates and a higher cost of living.

She said a massive storm in June of 2023 caused an estimated half a million dollars in hail and water damage to her home that her insurance company would not cover. Additionally, she said rising interest rates contributed to her adjustable rate mortgage tripling in cost over the last three years. Foreclosure proceedings were started on her house. Increases in everyday expenses like utility bills, gas and food costs made things worse. She said she borrowed money from her family, cut spending and tried everything, but needed a fast influx of cash to keep the debt collectors and foreclosure at bay.

With her savings drained, she turned to appearing in adult videos. Lofland said it was a difficult decision, but she was running out of options. She said she found the industry to be “professional” and she never experienced any coercion.

She said her husband supported her decision and she didn’t tell family members or friends what she was doing to make ends meet.

In a short period of time, she said she made enough money to make her monthly mortgage payment.

“My actions have been made out of desperation. … Some may judge and say there are ‘better’ ways to make money, but at the time I had no other lucrative means for doing so,” said Lofland.

A spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff said, “Due to privacy and due process issues, we are not able to respond to any specific questions.”

Lofland also served on the state of Colorado’s Peace Officer Standards and Training board, but says she resigned from that position several weeks ago.

“I loved being in law enforcement,” said Lofland, who said she is now pondering her future. Will she continue making adult videos? She has not ruled it out, but has not made a final decision.

“There are many deputies and officers doing what they can to make extra money, with or without permission,” said Lofland. “People are doing what they can to survive at this time.”

