Fiery crash involving tractor-trailer carrying vegetables shuts down Baltimore tunnel

By Blair Young

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A fiery tractor-trailer crash shut down southbound Interstate 95 Thursday morning, causing major traffic delays at the tunnels.

According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, the crash around 6 a.m. caused a fire and a fuel leak on I-95 south at the entrance to the Fort McHenry Tunnel.

MDTA police said a tractor-trailer struck the divider separating the southbound tubes, causing the tractor to catch fire, which spread to the trailer. The trailer was carrying vegetables and other produce.

Firefighters treated the tractor-trailer’s driver for minor injuries.

Fire and highway crews cleaned up after a fuel leak from the tractor-trailer.

Both sides of the tunnel were temporary closed while firefighters battled the fire. The Interstate 895Baltimore Harbor Tunnel was used as an alternate Thursday morning, during which there were also heavy delays.

The northbound tubes of the Fort McHenry Tunnel reopened around 8 a.m., and the right southbound tube reopened shortly thereafter. The left southbound tube reopened around 2:40 p.m., the MDTA said.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call MDTA police at 410-537-1209.

