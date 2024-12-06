Naked man arrested at Newbury Park High football field after teen killed in attack

By Web Staff

NEWBURY PARK, California (KABC) — Ventura County deputies arrested a naked man on a high school football field after a teenager was apparently attacked and died on his way to a hospital.

Firefighters and deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of Jeanne Court in Newbury Park around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The teenager was found with blunt force trauma to the head, sheriff’s officials said. He died on his way to a hospital.

The suspect was later taken into custody on the Newbury Park High School football field. He was naked at the time of the arrest.

Further details surrounding what led up to the killing were not immediately released, but authorities said the suspect and victim knew each other.

