Sacramento hospitality businesses trained in saving lives

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Nightlife businesses across Sacramento had the chance to learn how to save a life Thursday afternoon.

The city of Sacramento hosted a “stop the bleed” training for those working in hospitality and nightlife.

The Office of Nighttime Economy organized the training alongside UC Davis Health.

“We have a really great vibrant nightlife. So the more tools that we can provide so that people can feel safe when they’re out having fun, the better,” said Tina Lee-Vogt, the nighttime economy manager.

UC Davis health professionals taught the fundamentals of how to stop forms of bleeding.

The training program teaches essential bleeding control techniques, including applying tourniquets, wound packing and using direct pressure—skills that are vital during emergencies.

“We’re living in uncertain times with increased violence. And so it’s of paramount importance to keep our customers and staff safe,” said Kimio Bazett, owner of The Golden Bear and Hook and Ladder.

Bazett’s restaurants and bars are both located in Midtown Sacramento. He says participating in training like this will keep his businesses safe.

“You know, knowledge being power and whatnot, I think it’s just important and a responsible thing to do and the right thing to do for my patrons and employees,” said Bazett.

Bazett says he’s already looking into buying tourniquets at each one of his businesses and is encouraging staff to be trained.

The city is hoping that with training like this businesses are prepared for anything that will happen.

“A lot of times when anything happens, it’s the folks that are there that are the people that initially respond. So we wanted to ensure people had the tools in case something happened,” said Lee-Vogt.

