‘TV told him to kill his family’: Investigator reveals new details about Bibb County mass murder

By Jon Paepcke

CENTREVILLE, Alabama (WVTM) — Brandon Kendrick marched into court for the first time in his capital murder case Thursday.

The Bibb County man is accused of gunning down five family members, including four kids.

They include wife Kelse, son Kaleb, daughter Kynli, nephew Colten Daniels and niece Haley Daniels.

Father pleads not guilty to killing his family, plus a niece and nephew’Shocking’: Family reacts to father’s not guilty plea to murder of 4 children during Bibb County birthday party During the preliminary hearing, SBI Investigator Ivy Hornsby testified that all five were shot in the head at Kendrick’s Woodstock home on July 18.

He also offered details from Kendrick’s interview the night of the killings.

“He did say he shot his wife, his children and niece and nephew,” Hornsby testified.

Hornsby said he also interviewed Kendrick’s grandfather, Allan Kendrick.

The McCalla pastor claimed he wrestled the pistol away from his grandson, after hearing gunshots while watching TV in his home nearby.

Under cross examination, the investigator revealed a few more details from the suspect’s statement, including a possible motive.

“He said the TV told him to kill his family and something about radio towers,” Hornsby said.

Kendrick has pleaded not guilty by mental disease or defect.

At the end of the hearing, Judge Marvin Wiggins ruled there was enough evidence to forward the case to the grand jury.

