Woman looking for garden space finds it on the roof of her garage

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A woman has brought green space to her neighborhood in Cambridge, Massachusetts by constructing a garden on the roof of her garage.

“What we do here is we grow food, herbs, vegetables, this is also a grafted apple tree with three different kinds of apples,” Barbara Bryant told WBZ NewsRadio 1030 as she showed off rosemary and parsley plants she’s been growing. “All of this has survived a few freezes.”

Bryant said she got the idea a few years ago to have more space to do her gardening.

“We had been growing plants in pots on the driveway for a long time and just dreamed of having an actual garden space,” said Bryant.

With the help of local design companies, contractors and neighbors like Ann Marie Mador, who shares the garage with Bryant, that dream came true.

“We had to make an agreement with them to allow us to build here,” said Bryant.

Mador said she was all for it.

“Our first thought was more green, more local access to food, more projects to do together,” said Mador. “Yes, sure, let’s do it!”

Ever since the garden went up, Mador said it’s been a welcome addition.

“When I’m cooking, I can just come up here,” said Mador. “We don’t have any lettuce, Barb has lettuce. We don’t have garlic, Barb has garlic!”

Bryant said she hopes her garden can inspire others too.

“I’m hoping that people come here, check this out and go home and find space to create a garden where you might not expect to.”

