Woman suspected to be linked to transnational gang arrested after break-in

By Simon Shaykhet , Marlon Falconer

NOVI, Michigan (WXYZ) — A woman who police suspect is tied to a transnational gang that’s been robbing homes across Oakland County has been arrested.

Investigators have been working to take down groups of South American transnational gangs since 2023. While some arrests have been made, thieves have continued to break into high-end homes, stealing valuable items when residents were away.

Twenty-one-year-old Vania Herrera Valdez was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday, according to police. They say she and other people set off a surveillance camera at a Novi home on Equestrian Trail.

7 News Detroit is showing her mugshot at the request of police as they believe she could be involved in multiple break-ins.

Police said a tip from a homeowner who wasn’t home at the time led to the arrest.

“He (homeowner) was paying attention to his phone when he got an alert from an alarm system and noted he saw people in his backyard at his home,” Novi Police Department Cmdr. Jason Meier said.

Three other suspects including some caught on camera managed to get away after running out of a white van with an out-of-state license plate. Police say Valdez has refused to cooperate with them.

According to ICE, Valdez is a Chilean national who is in the U.S. illegally with a criminal record. She faces as much as 15 years in prison if convicted of home invasion and resisting arrest.

“She gave our officers what turned out to be false identification. Fortunately, our partners at ICE were able to positively identify her,” Meier said.

Neighbors living on the targeted street are in disbelief.

“I’m surprised they haven’t caught them yet, but at least they caught someone,” Sophia Dobe said.

Police from multiple agencies formed a task force last year and are working together to track down remaining thieves targeting high-end items like jewelry.

People are being warned to stay vigilant, monitor security systems and keep homes well-lit and locked up.

“I’m mostly scared for my parents since I’m going away to college, but I hope everyone is OK and at least they aren’t hurting people,” Dobe said.

Police say the group has technology to knockout Wi-Fi to disrupt security systems, so stay aware in the event it happens and call them if you’re concerned.

