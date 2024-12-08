3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Texas, police say



KTVT

By Doug Myers and Olivia Leach

FRISCO, Texas (KTVT) — Three people, including a teenage boy, died in an apparent double murder-suicide at a residence, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Police identified the deceased as Stacy White, 53; her boyfriend, Ronald Morris, 54; and his 15-year-old son, Gavin Morris. They were found dead inside the home in the 10200 block of Bancroft Lane.

Officers responded to the residence shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday. Police went to check after White’s coworker reported that she had not shown up to work and couldn’t be reached by phone. While police were on the way, a family member also rushed to the home and called 911 upon finding two of the victims. Upon arrival, police found a third deceased person in the garage.

“The preliminary information gathered at the scene suggests that this is a double murder-suicide,” Frisco police said in a news release. “However, Frisco detectives continue to investigate all aspects of this case, and a final determination may not be made for some time.”

Frisco police did not say who died by suicide.

Eulanda Reddick, who has lived next door to White on Bancroft Lane for 20 years, said White and Ronald Morris had dated for about two years and that Morris had moved into White’s home.

“Twenty years we were neighbors, we’re sister neighbors,” Reddick said. “She stays to herself, has a really meek spirit. For the most part, she didn’t bother anybody, so for something like this to happen, it’s mind-blowing.”

Reddick shared a photo of her friend and neighbor.

“She seemed really happy, and you know the few times that I saw them, they looked like the perfect balance, so to experience this, it’s like what happened,” Reddick said.

Anyone with information should contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.

