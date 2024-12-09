Classmate “shocked” as Luigi Mangione questioned for murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO

By Dennis Valera

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Luigi Mangione, a person of interest in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, graduated with a small class in 2016 at Baltimore’s Gilman School.

Classmate James Sandberg told WJZ he knew Mangione “somewhat well” and “he was a nice kid.” Mangione was the valedictorian of their class. A video of the 119th Gilman School Founder’s Day Ceremony shows Mangione’s speech.

Sandberg said there were about 110 people in their graduating class. “I’m not sure where it ranges now, but we all knew each other,” Sandberg said. “I wasn’t particularly too close with him but I knew of him.”

Mangione was arrested on Monday at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on gun charges after he was recognized by an employee. New York City police described the gun as “consistent with the weapon used in the murder.”

Thompson was shot and killed on December 4 outside the Hilton Midtown Hotel in Manhattan.

Sandberg said he was “shocked” after someone shared an article about Luigi as a person of interest.

“Thought it was maybe a different Luigi Mangione,” Sandberg said.

The Gilman School said in a statement, “This is a deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation. Our hearts go out to everyone affected.”

Luigi is related to a prominent family in Maryland that owns country clubs, healthcare facilities, and real estate companies in the Baltimore area, a source told WJZ.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.