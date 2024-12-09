Woman arrested after chasing Sacramento police officers with a knife

By Web Staff

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A woman was arrested on Sunday after brandishing a knife in public and chasing an officer with it, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a call just before 11 a.m. about a person with a knife at 16th and F streets. When officers arrived, one of them was chased with the knife.

A perimeter was formed around the woman and crisis negotiation tactics were used, but unsuccessful, according to police.

Sacramento police said “less-lethal force” was used to make an arrest.

The woman was taken into custody and will be booked on multiple charges, police said.

