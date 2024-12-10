Angry customer drives car into Sandy dealership after return denied

By Averie Klonowski , Spencer Burt

Click here for updates on this story

SANDY, Utah (KSTU) — A man was arrested after police say he intentionally crashed a car he recently bought into the storefront of a dealership in Sandy.

According to Sandy Police, Michael Murray bought a car from Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne on Monday morning. In videos sent to FOX 13 News, the car appeared to be a Subaru Outback.

Hours later, Murray, 35, reportedly discovered what he believed were mechanical issues with the car and went back to the dealership in hopes of returning the vehicle, which he called a “lemon.” However, Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne management said they would not take the car back as it was sold “as is.”

Murray allegedly threatened to drive through the dealership’s front door if they wouldn’t give him his money back, and then shortly after 4 p.m., he “did exactly that,” police said.

An arrest report said there were about seven salesmen near the front door when Murray drove through, but nobody was injured during the incident, although the dealership suffered an estimated $10,000 in damages.

Murray was booked into jail and faces charges of felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

Aylin Hernandez works at the dealership and was grateful she was not there Monday.

“What would’ve happened?” she wondered. “Who knows — it could’ve been fatal.

“He came back but with a rage… without thinking, he just acted out on rage.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.