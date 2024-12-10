Frontier Airlines pilots travel in “Mobile Strike Center” to spread word on contract negotiations

By Justin Adams

DENVER (KCNC) — For more than 500 days, Frontier Airlines pilots have been in negotiations with the Denver-based airline over a new contract.

Several Frontier pilots are traveling around the county in a RV that was given the name the Mobile Strike Center. They are looking to spread the word to other Frontier pilots about the status of the negotiations and make the public more aware of their struggles. The RV is visiting nine of the 13 crew bases Frontier Airlines has around the country, and on Tuesday they were in Denver.

With 99% of the pilots recently voting in favor of a strike authorization, they are looking at this event as an opportunity to display their commitment to securing what they believe is a fair contract.

The pilots — represented by the group Air Line Pilots Association, International — want a contract that matches their commitment to the company, pay raises and benefits, claiming they are paid less than the pilots of other airlines.

They are also looking for better quality of life and job security, saying this has resulted in over 1,200 open grievances filled against the company for contract violations.

Frontier Airlines responded in a statement saying, “We are engaged in negotiations with our pilots for a new contract and continue to exchange proposals under the guidance of the National Mediation Board. We look forward to working toward an agreement that is fair, sustainable, and supports our pilots while ensuring the continued success of our company.”

