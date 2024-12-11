Man arrested after stealing luxury SUV, crashing into restaurant near Fort Lauderdale

By Tynisa Senior, Alex Browning

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WSVN) — A man was arrested after stealing a luxury SUV and crashing it into the drive-thru window of a fast food restaurant, authorities said. Police said he was trying to elude officers when he lost control.

Fort Lauderdale Police were notified about a Rolls-Royce that was stolen from the valet at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort around 2:15 a.m., Wednesday.

The joyride didn’t last long though because officers were able to locate the vehicle traveling westbound on West Broward Boulevard.

The driver of the stolen Rolls-Royce, identified at Malik Patterson, spotted officers tailing him and tried to drive away but ultimately ended up crashing into a Checkers located at 2701 West Broward Boulevard.

The car plowed right through the drive-thru window of the fast-food chain, but luckily no one inside was injured.

An employee, telling 7News off camera, that it was a close call and she’s just glad she was able to jump out of the way in time.

After the crash, the Patterson exited the vehicle and ran away on foot.

He was eventually caught by Fort Lauderdale Police K9 team and arrested.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

7News spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who said, these sorts of things just happen.

“I was sleeping when I got a knock on the door saying that your car was taken from valet,” said the owner. “I am going to say that I am definitely not shocked. It’s a Rolls-Royce and people like to steal things. This joyride here, ended up not too fun for this person cause he’s locked up and the car is totaled, so what are you going to do?’”

The totaled vehicle was pulled out of the drive-thru.

The Checkers will be closed for the foreseeable future as a clean-up process is underway.

Patterson is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting without violence. He also had two outstanding felony warrants, one in Broward County and the other in Placer County, California.

At some point, Patterson will appear before a judge.

